Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Savea helps All Blacks extend winning run over Wales

Wales were outclassed by New Zealand in Cardiff today.

4 minutes ago 313 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ARDIE SAVEA delivered a backrow masterclass to help New Zealand extend their winning streak over Wales to 33 matches with a comprehensive 55-23 victory at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks, who have not lost to the Welsh since 1953, led 22-13 at half-time thanks to two short-range power tries from hooker Cody Taylor.

Wales hit back with a try by debutant winger Rio Dyer converted by Gareth Anscombe, who also nailed two penalties, but a Jordie Barrett try gave the All Blacks some breathing space at 22-13 at half-time.

Although Wales skipper Justin Tipuric scored a second try for Wales in the second period, it was all about the visitors, Aaron Smith bagging himself two tries in quick succession, followed by Savea, Jordie Barrett (for his second) and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie