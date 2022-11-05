Savea helps All Blacks extend winning run over Wales

ARDIE SAVEA delivered a backrow masterclass to help New Zealand extend their winning streak over Wales to 33 matches with a comprehensive 55-23 victory at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks, who have not lost to the Welsh since 1953, led 22-13 at half-time thanks to two short-range power tries from hooker Cody Taylor.

Wales hit back with a try by debutant winger Rio Dyer converted by Gareth Anscombe, who also nailed two penalties, but a Jordie Barrett try gave the All Blacks some breathing space at 22-13 at half-time.

Although Wales skipper Justin Tipuric scored a second try for Wales in the second period, it was all about the visitors, Aaron Smith bagging himself two tries in quick succession, followed by Savea, Jordie Barrett (for his second) and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho.

