England recall Underhill ahead of Ireland clash

SAM UNDERHILL has been recalled to the England squad ahead of their Six Nations match against Ireland next Saturday.

Flanker Underhill was left out of Eddie Jones’s plans for the tournament’s opening fixture against Scotland after suffering blows to the head playing for club side Bath.

Underhill, who has 27 international caps, has also had coronavirus and another illness but returned to action for Bath in Saturday’s Premiership win against Bristol.

Head coach Jones updated his squad on Sunday to a 36-strong group, with Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell included for the first time since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Bath centre Orlando Bailey and Luke Northmore of Harlequins are other call-ups.

England confirmed Alex Dombrandt tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The Quins number eight is expected to join up with the squad again later in the week if his recovery goes to plan.

Scrum-half Raffi Quirke suffered concussion in Sale Sharks’ game against Exeter on Sunday, making him unavailable for selection.

Jonny Hill, who had been doing rehabilitation work on a stress injury has returned to Exeter for the remainder of the tournament.

Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie were also missing from the squad as they manage hamstring and knee problems.

England, who edged out Wales 23-19 last week, meet Ireland at Twickenham on 12 March.

