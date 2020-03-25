This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's RFU expects losses up to £50 million over next 18 months due to Covid-19 crisis

The spread of coronavirus means no major sporting action can currently take place in the UK.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 10:23 PM
13 minutes ago 135 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5057870
The RFU's executive board will take pay cuts of more than 25%.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The RFU's executive board will take pay cuts of more than 25%.
The RFU's executive board will take pay cuts of more than 25%.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ENGLAND’S RUGBY FOOTBALL Union (RFU) expects to lose up to £50 million ($59 million) over the next 18 months due to economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The RFU’s executive board will take pay cuts of more than 25% as a result, but a £7 million fighting fund will be provided to help community clubs survive over the coming months.

A ban on mass gatherings to try and halt the spread of coronavirus means no major sporting action can currently take place in the United Kingdom.

England’s final Six Nations match away to Italy, due to take place on 14 March, was also postponed because of the virus.

“The RFU’s biggest asset is also a major cost and the closure of Twickenham Stadium has a significant impact on the revenues we can generate to re-invest back into the game,” Bill Sweeney, CEO of the RFU said in an open letter on Wednesday.

“Based on our planning assumption we estimate RFU revenue losses over the next 18 months to be approximately £45-£50 million and have a firm plan in place to mitigate this.

“The RFU Executive Team will be taking a cut in remuneration in excess of 25%. In addition, combined Board fees will be reduced by 75%.”

The £7m relief package will consist of suspending loan repayments, providing emergency loans and forwarding money due at a later date from ticket sales. 

The rugby season below the top-tier has been prematurely ended and a decision on how to proceed with awarding promotion to the Premiership is expected by mid-April.

Newcastle are 18 points clear of Ealing Trailfinders at the top of the second-tier Championship table.

However, Ealing have threatened to launch legal action if Newcastle are handed the league title.

“Significant progress has been made on the process for considering the implications of ending the season early,” added Sweeney.

“We will ensure a fair and balanced outcome for the game and are now committed to update on this by the middle of April.”

- © AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie