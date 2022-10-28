England to wear player names on jerseys for Autumn Nations Series

ENGLAND RUGBY TEAM will wear names on the back of their jerseys for the first time in the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones’ squad will wear their names for ties against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa over the coming weeks.

They open the campaign against the Pumas on Sunday, 6 November a Twickenham Stadium.

“We are delighted to be featuring player names on the back of England shirts for our men’s international Test matches this autumn,” said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney.

“We hope this will lead the way for us to consider names on shirts to further promote our world class England international players participating in other international tournaments across the men’s and women’s game.

“While fans and players will always take ultimate pride in flying the flag and wearing the Rose to support England rugby teams, we think player names on shirts may have the potential to bring fans closer to the international stars of our game and we look forward to seeing the reaction to this initiative.”