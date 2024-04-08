England not underestimating Ireland and 'game-changing' Katie McCabe

LEAH WILLIAMSON AND Sarina Wiegman insist they are not underestimating Ireland — and hailed “game-changing” captain Katie McCabe ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifier tomorrow.

England’s Euro 2022 winning captain Williamson will start for the first time in a year tomorrow as she makes her international return from an ACL injury.

The star defender will face her Arsenal team-mate McCabe at the Aviva Stadium [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2]. The Irish captain said that she had no contact with Gunners colleagues Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo this morning, and the Lionesses skipper confirmed as much at England’s press conference.

Advertisement

“There has been no contact,” she said. “I think she’d know there’s no communication this week, it’s not necessary.

“Katie is a big personality, someone who is very proud of where she comes from and has been authentic with that with the fans so a lot of people connect to her in that way, she knows her strengths and she has those strengths that can be game-changing as well. And she is someone who has raised the profile of the game, her game, and subsequently Arsenal. She has been an important player for us over the last couple of years.”

How to stop her? “Well, if she doesn’t have the ball, she can’t do anything. That’s a good start,” Williamson laughed, before Wiegman added: “I was hoping for that answer.”

The Dutch coach spoke about what she expects from Eileen Gleeson’s side, who are 23 places below them in the Fifa World Rankings.

“We never underestimate anyone, especially Ireland. They had a 1-0 result against France which I think was really good. They are a physical team, very well-organised and dangerous on the counter-attack.

“They will try to take the opportunity moments of trying to jump out so we’ll be aware of that. Their defence will definitely be difficult to break down.

England manager Sarina Wiegman. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“They look like a very strong team together too, and they have had quite a journey, making the World Cup, winning their Nations League group and now being here. It is a team, it is their togetherness and they have a strict plan and can be physical and compact, too.”

“I am expecting them to be really disciplined in the way that they defend,” Williamson added. “I think it’s going to be a test for us to move the ball, move them, you can see the battles. They have got key players up top but also a strong defensive line as well. I know all those girls really well so it’s going to be a good one.

“It is going to be a great occasion. I am so happy that the game is at this stadium, this many people coming to watch women’s football is a huge credit to what Ireland have done over the last couple of years as well and we are going to enjoy that.”

Williamson said she will be emotional on her Lionesses return — “It’s been a difficult journey,” the centre-half stressed — while Wiegman would not be drawn on whether this is a must-win game after their 1-1 draw with Sweden at Wembley Stadium.

“I don’t really talk about it as must-win. We really want to win this game. If we win, it puts us in a better position. It’s hard to predict where this group goes to so you go out and try to play the best game and win the next one.

Read Next Related Reads 'Just another game' as European champions England arrive for Aviva Stadium showdown

“We know a win puts us in a better position and a bad result puts us in harder position but there are still four opportunities to change that around.”