Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Tom Curry to captain England in Six Nations opener against Scotland

The 23-year-old back row becomes the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,830 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5672337
Tom Curry has been selected as captain.
Tom Curry has been selected as captain.
Tom Curry has been selected as captain.

TOM CURRY HAS BEEN asked to fill England’s leadership void after being named captain for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 23-year-old back row becomes the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988 and is appointed after injury ruled Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes out of contention.

Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half for the Calcutta Cup clash.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him, in Owen and Courtney’s absence.

“He also has the support of the vice captains and other leaders in the team such as Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs.”

Smith will marshal a new-look midfield that features Henry Slade at inside centre and Elliot Daly in the 13 jersey, the position he filled for the Lions in the first two Tests of last summer’s South Africa tour.

Joe Marchant has recovered from Covid in time to take his place on the left wing while Max Malins takes the number 14 jersey, forcing Jack Nowell to settle for a spot among the replacements.

englands-joe-marchant-chased-south-africas-lukhanyo-am England's Joe Marchant on the charge.

England have been ravaged by injury and the impact is also seen in the second and back rows.

Maro Itoje is joined at lock by Nick Isiekwe, who was only called into the squad last week as cover for Lawes in the hope that the Northampton forward would pass the return to play protocols for concussion.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A much changed back row sees Curry switched from number eight to openside, Lewis Ludlam take over at six and Sam Simmonds complete the trio.

“As the first game, this match is hugely important to both sides and we will both want to get off to a winning start,” Jones said.

“We have a good, young team but we understand the task ahead and we’ll be ready to go after it from the first kick.”

England team to face Scotland
15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)
14 Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)
13 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 52 caps)
12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)
11 Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)
10 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)
9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)
1 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)
2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)
3 Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)
4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)
5 Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 3 caps)
6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
7 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps, captain)
8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Replacements
16 Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)
17 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)
18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)
19 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)
20 Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)
21 Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)
22 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)
23 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie