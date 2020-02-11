This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland got a let-off against England as a little-known law was missed

Stuart Hogg’s long 22-metre drop-out should have provided England with a prime attacking scrum.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 5:44 PM
36 minutes ago 4,061 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5003485

IN THE MIDST of the kick-fest at Murrayfield on Saturday, there was an intriguing incident for the rugby law nerds.

In the 27th minute, England’s Owen Farrell missed with a penalty shot at goal, the wind carrying his effort wide to the left of the posts.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg fielded the ball in his team’s in-goal area and grounded it, ensuring the Scots were given a 22-metre drop-out.

Hogg then hammered a drop-kick deep into England’s half, where it skidded off the slippery surface and all the way into England’s in-goal area.

22m

[Click here if you cannot view the clip above]

As we can see above, England out-half George Ford allows the ball to roll into the in-goal area and then promptly picks it up and grounds it. 

Over the ref mic, we can hear referee Pascal Gaüzère immediately blow his whistle and say, “22,” indicating a 22-metre drop-out to England. Ford and England calmly set up for their drop-out.

What England didn’t realise in this instance is that they could actually have had an attacking scrum all the way back on Scotland’s 22.

Law 12.17 in World Rugby’s law book tells us that “if a 22-metre drop-out reaches the opponents’ in-goal without touching any player and an opponent grounds the ball without delay or it goes into touch-in-goal or on or over the dead-ball line, the non-kicking team has the option of having the kick retaken or a scrum.”

So, in the case above, England should have been presented with the choice of a scrum on Scotland’s 22-metre line or to have the Scots retake the 22-metre drop-out.

It’s obvious what England would have decided – an attacking scrum in Scotland’s territory would have been a prime opportunity in a game as tightly-contested as this one. Indeed, it could have been genuinely decisive in the outcome of the game.

England’s players clearly didn’t realise what had just happened or the opportunity the laws of the game had presented them with, as they instead took their 22-metre drop-out.

The term “without delay” in Law 12.17 is a fascinating one. What qualifies as a delay?

The42 has clarified with World Rugby that there was no delay from Ford in this case and that England should have been presented with the choice of an attacking scrum or Scotland retaking the drop-out.

A ‘delay’ would involve a player picking the ball up and assessing their options, then grounding it. A ‘delay’ might also indicate that the ball has been left lying static on the ground untouched for a noticeable period of time.

Incredibly, something very similar happened at Murrayfield when these two teams played each other in the 2016 Six Nations, but the other way around. Thanks to Alan Patterson for bringing this to our attention.

England’s Ford takes the 22-metre drop-out in this instance, with Finn Russell the man to ground it after it rolls into Scotland’s in-goal. The Scots are awarded a 22-metre drop-out of their own.

22Eng

[Click here if you cannot view the clip above]

There is a difference here in that Russell gathers the ball in-goal and then looks up to assess his options before he grounds it.

It’s very, very slight but there is enough there to argue that this involves a ‘delay’ on Russell’s part.

Two sources in World Rugby say they viewed this as a delay and, therefore, the 22-metre drop-out for Scotland was the correct call.

One could also vehemently argue that Russell doesn’t really delay here.

Had he been aware of the law, though, it’s obvious that the Scotland out-half would have grounded the ball without any hint of delay.

All of this sums up the importance of players having an intimate knowledge of the laws of the game.

If the opposition’s 22-metre drop-out rolls into your own team’s in-goal area, ground it without delay and enjoy your attacking scrum all the way back down on their 22-metre line.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie