England send statement of intent in rescheduled, snowy Six Nations clash and knock Ireland off top spot

The Red Roses are Ireland’s next opponents.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 Feb 2020, 3:47 PM
England's Sarah Bern is tackled by Sarah Bonar of Scotland.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

WHILE IRELAND BATTLED through Storm Ciara for back-to-back Women’s Six Nations wins yesterday, England and Scotland’s fixture was called off. 

Adam Griggs’ side beat Wales 31-12 and secured a winning bonus-point to add to their opening-round victory over the Scots, and went top of the table. A brilliant sight, and a stark contrast to their miserable campaign last spring. 

But it hasn’t lasted too long, with their next opponents, England, reclaiming top spot on points difference after hammering Scotland at an extremely snowy Murrayfield in that rescheduled clash.

The all-conquering Red Roses — who are defending Grand Slam champions — were 53-0 winners.

Simon Middleton’s side ran in eight tries despite the blizzard, which saw several hot water bottles brought onto the field as players huddled during stoppages in play.

Sarah Bern, Jess Breach, Abby Dow (two), Emily Scott (two), Claudia McDonald, and captain Sarah Hunter all crossed the line for England, while Emily Scarrett was in good form from the tee despite the horrendous conditions.

With her last conversion, Scarratt became the side’s top point-scorer (539), while full-back Scott was named Player of the Match.

Their focus now switches to the visit of Ireland — who were 18-14 winners over Scotland, though pushed all the way — to Castle Park, Doncaster, on 23 February. While Ireland lost 51-7 when the sides met last year (Scotland lost 80-0 in 2019), they’re a more settled side this time around and will go in full of belief after two big home wins.

“With that confidence, we’ve got nothing to lose,” as Griggs said yesterday. “They’re second in the world, they’ve won the Grand Slam, they’ve done it all.

“What’s there for us to lose?”

Source: The42.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

