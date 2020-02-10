England send statement of intent in rescheduled, snowy Six Nations clash and knock Ireland off top spot

WHILE IRELAND BATTLED through Storm Ciara for back-to-back Women’s Six Nations wins yesterday, England and Scotland’s fixture was called off.

Adam Griggs’ side beat Wales 31-12 and secured a winning bonus-point to add to their opening-round victory over the Scots, and went top of the table. A brilliant sight, and a stark contrast to their miserable campaign last spring.

But it hasn’t lasted too long, with their next opponents, England, reclaiming top spot on points difference after hammering Scotland at an extremely snowy Murrayfield in that rescheduled clash.

The all-conquering Red Roses — who are defending Grand Slam champions — were 53-0 winners.

Simon Middleton’s side ran in eight tries despite the blizzard, which saw several hot water bottles brought onto the field as players huddled during stoppages in play.

Abigail Dow. WOW. 😱😱😱



Watch LIVE on @SkySports Main Event pic.twitter.com/QYo3kQFwMx — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 10, 2020

Sarah Bern, Jess Breach, Abby Dow (two), Emily Scott (two), Claudia McDonald, and captain Sarah Hunter all crossed the line for England, while Emily Scarrett was in good form from the tee despite the horrendous conditions.

With her last conversion, Scarratt became the side’s top point-scorer (539), while full-back Scott was named Player of the Match.

HISTORY 🌹



The moment @EmilyScarratt became the Red Roses record point scorer.



Watch LIVE on @SkySports Main Event. pic.twitter.com/4MoVD8rMDi — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 10, 2020

Their focus now switches to the visit of Ireland — who were 18-14 winners over Scotland, though pushed all the way — to Castle Park, Doncaster, on 23 February. While Ireland lost 51-7 when the sides met last year (Scotland lost 80-0 in 2019), they’re a more settled side this time around and will go in full of belief after two big home wins.

“With that confidence, we’ve got nothing to lose,” as Griggs said yesterday. “They’re second in the world, they’ve won the Grand Slam, they’ve done it all.

“What’s there for us to lose?”

Source: The42.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!