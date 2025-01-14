Itoje replaces George as captain as England reveal Six Nations squad

MARO ITOJE WILL lead England into the upcoming Guinness Six Nations after replacing Jamie George as captain.

George has been in charge since the 2023 World Cup but is demoted to vice-skipper alongside Ellis Genge, with his Saracens team-mate Itoje taking on the role on a permanent basis for the first time.

Itoje has previously deputised for George when the hooker has been replaced in the second half of games and the promotion continues the 30-year-old lock’s rise as a leader, having been appointed his club’s captain at the start of the season.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has picked a 36-man squad for the Six Nations that includes rampaging Saracens number eight Tom Willis, but is missing veteran prop Dan Cole and scrum-half Ben Spencer.

Advertisement

“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field,” Borthwick said.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

“I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain.”

All of Afolabi Fasogbon, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank, Gabriel Ibitoye, Nick Isiekwe, Luke Northmore and Sam Underhill are excluded owing to injury.

England squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears – vice-captain) Jamie George (Saracens– vice-captain) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens – captain), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs

Oscar Beard (Harlequins) Elliot Daly (Saracens) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), George Ford (Sale Sharks, Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints) Fin Smith (Northampton Saints) Marcus Smith (Harlequins) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)