LIVE: England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup semi-final

Here come the teams! It has been raining in Paris for most of the afternoon — and it still is now, even if it appears to have eased off slightly. Who will the conditions benefit most?
TEAM NEWS: And here is the South Africa 23, unchanged from last Sunday night’s epic quarter-final.
South Africa
- 15. Damian Willemse
- 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse
- 13. Jesse Kriel
- 12. Damian de Allende
- 11. Cheslin Kolbe
- 10. Manie Libbok
- 9. Cobus Reinach
- 1. Steven Kitshoff
- 2. Bongi Mbonambi
- 3. Frans Malherbe
- 4. Eben Etzebeth
- 5. Franco Mostert
- 6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
- 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
- 8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
- 16. Deon Fourie
- 17. Ox Nche
- 18. Vincent Koch
- 19. RG Snyman
- 20. Kwagga Smith
- 21. Faf de Klerk
- 22. Handré Pollard
- 23. Willie le Roux
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how England will line out this evening; Freddie Steward, Joe Marler, and George Martin all come back into the side which started the quarter-final win over Fiji.
England
- 15. Freddie Steward
- 14. Jonny May
- 13. Joe Marchant
- 12. Manu Tuilagi
- 11. Elliot Daly
- 10. Owen Farrell (captain)
- 9. Alex Mitchell
- 1. Joe Marler
- 2. Jamie George
- 3. Dan Cole
- 4. Maro Itoje
- 5. George Martin
- 6. Courtney Lawes
- 7. Tom Curry
- 8. Ben Earl
Replacements:
- 16. Theo Dan
- 17. Ellis Genge
- 18. Kyle Sinckler
- 19. Ollie Chessum
- 20. Billy Vunipola
- 21. Danny Care
- 22. George Ford
- 23. Ollie Lawrence
Ben O’Keeffe, who refereed France v South Africa last Sunday, is the man in the middle again tonight — and as Murray Kinsella reports, the French fans in the Stade de France are still holding their grudge.
Heavy booing for referee Ben O’Keeffe.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 21, 2023
French fans not happy after last weekend. pic.twitter.com/SXiwahgGL6
New Zealand await, and tonight, we discover if South Africa can uphold their side of the bargain as widely expected to make next Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final an all-Southern hemisphere affair… or if - whisper it – England can somehow rip up the script and take their place in the decider once again.
In either case, let’s hope that tonight’s semi-final is a much closer contest than last night’s was — and if we’re lucky, a bit more reminiscent of some of the Grade A rugby we were treated to last weekend.
Kick-off is at 8pm.