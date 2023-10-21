LIVE: England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup semi-final

New Zealand await, and tonight, we discover if South Africa can uphold their side of the bargain as widely expected to make next Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final an all-Southern hemisphere affair… or if - whisper it – England can somehow rip up the script and take their place in the decider once again.

In either case, let’s hope that tonight’s semi-final is a much closer contest than last night’s was — and if we’re lucky, a bit more reminiscent of some of the Grade A rugby we were treated to last weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm.