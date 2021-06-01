Alexander-Arnold makes the cut in England squad for Euro 2020

Alexander-Arnold has been included in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Alexander-Arnold has been included in the England squad for Euro 2020.

LIVERPOOL’S TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for Euro 2020.

Alexander-Arnold is one of four right-backs named in the squad, with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier all making the cut.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is included despite his recent injury issues.

Southgate has also named 19-year-old Arsenal winger Bukayo Sako and 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker Jude Bellingham in his final squad.

West Ham’s Jesse Lingard, Southampton star James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins all miss out.

As expected, the uncapped trio of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White have also been cut from the provisional 33-man squad named by Southgate last week.

Earlier today, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood withdrew from the provisional squad to fully recover from an injury.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!