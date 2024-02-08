England stick after Wales twist for Six Nations clash

ENGLAND NAMED an unchanged team for the first time in over four years on Thursday when coach Steve Borthwick announced his side to play Wales in the Six Nations.

Saturday’s second-round match at Twickenham is set to see Borthwick keep faith with the same starting XV that featured in England’s narrow opening 27-24 win over Italy in Rome last weekend.

Ellis Genge was the only change to the matchday 23, with the 28-year-old prop recalled to the bench in place of Beno Obano after the England vice-captain missed the victory at the Stadio Olimpico with a foot injury.

England last fielded an unchanged starting team at the 2019 World Cup final, when a side coached by Eddie Jones were overwhelmed 32-12 by South Africa in Yokohama, Japan.

This weekend’s match will see Jamie George captain England for the first time at Twickenham, with the hooker packing down in a front row featuring Joe Marler at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead.

Five players made their Test debuts against Italy –- Ethan Roots, Fraser Dingwall, Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso –- and the quintet now have the chance to impress on home soil.

Roots was named man-of-the-match in Rome after starring at blindside flanker, while Feyi-Waboso will be facing the nation of his birth after opting to represent England.

“It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory,” said Borthwick.

“However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday’s game against a spirited Wales team.

“With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball.

“Such changes take time and I was pleased how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.”

Wales coach Warren Gatland, in contrast to Borthwick, made seven changes to his starting line-up.

The New Zealander announced his side on Wednesday following their agonising 27-26 loss to Scotland in Cardiff — a match where the Welsh were 27-0 down before scoring 26 unanswered points of their own.

England have won their last seven matches against Wales at Twickenham since a memorable 2015 World Cup pool defeat, with the Welsh having gone without a Six Nations success in southwest London since 2012.

Team (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Joe Marler

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Danny Care, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

