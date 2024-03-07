21-year-old wing Feyi-Waboso starts for England against Ireland

21-YEAR-OLD Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first Test start for England in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ].

The exciting Feyi-Waboso opted to play for England over his native Wales ahead of this Six Nations and having won his first three caps off the bench, scoring a classy try last time out against Scotland, he comes into the starting XV as Elliot Daly drops onto the bench.

England boss Steve Borthwick has made three changes to his team in the wake of their defeat to Scotland, with influential scrum-half Alex Mitchell returning from injury and powerful lock George Martin also coming into the side.

The inclusion of Martin means Ollie Chessum moves to blindside flanker, with Ethan Roots dropping out of the matchday squad.

Borthwick has kept faith with George Furbank at fullback, with Freddie Steward missing out again, while he has also resisted any temptation to change the 10-12-13 combination of George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, and Henry Slade.

There are further tweaks to the English bench, with out-half Marcus Smith back from injury – replacing the injured Fin Smith – and number eight Alex Dombrandt also included.

Scrum-half Danny Care is set to win his 100th Test cap off the bench against Ireland.

England (v Ireland):

15. George Furbank

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Tommy Freeman

10. George Ford

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George (captain)

3. Dan Cole

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Martin

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Chandler Cunningham-South

20. Alex Dombrandt

21. Danny Care

22. Marcus Smith

23. Elliot Daly

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [Georgia].