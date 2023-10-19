England make three changes for World Cup semi-final against Boks

ENGLAND BOSS STEVE Borthwick has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

As expected, Freddie Steward returns at fullback as Marcus Smith drops out of the matchday 23 having started in the number 15 shirt for the quarter-final win over Fiji last weekend.

Experienced loosehead prop Joe Marler also comes into the side in place of Ellis Genge, while Borthwick has sprung a surprise in the second row as 22-year-old George Martin is named to start in the second row.

Leicester Tigers lock Martin will win his ninth cap this weekend as Ollie Chessum drops to the bench.

England (v South Africa):

15. Freddie Steward

14. Jonny May

13. Joe Marchant

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Elliot Daly

10. Owen Farrell (captain)

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Dan Cole

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Martin

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Tom Curry

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Ellis Genge

18. Kyle Sinckler

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Billy Vunipola

21. Danny Care

22. George Ford

23. Ollie Lawrence

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].