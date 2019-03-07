This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones makes five changes as England aim to bounce back

They’ll aim to rebound from their defeat to Wales when Italy visit Twickenham on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,554 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4528253

THE ENGLAND TEAM to play Italy at Twickenham on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One] shows five changes in personnel from the side that had its Six Nations Grand Slam dreams shattered by a defeat to Wales last time out.

Two of those adjustments have been made in the backs. Joe Cokanasiga starts on the wing in place of Jack Nowell, while former Leinster centre Ben Te’o is drafted into the midfield to replace Henry Slade, who’s included among the replacements. Te’o has been selected at inside centre, with Manu Tuilagi taking the number 13 shirt instead.

England Training and Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium Ben Te'o starts for England against Italy. Source: Adam Davy

Up front, Ben Moon makes way for Ellis Genge at loosehead prop, the injured Courtney Lawes is replaced in the second row by Joe Launchbury, and Brad Shields starts in the back row at the expense of Mark Wilson. 

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Italy is a bit of an unknown quantity, but when Conor [O'Shea] allows them to play rugby they play well. They have played terrific games in the Six Nations. They are fitter, physically stay in the contest a lot longer and they are quite unpredictable in the way they attack.

“We expect Italy to throw the ball around a bit so we are going to have to defend very well against their unpredictability and when we have got the ball, we have to use it wisely.”

England (v Italy):

15. Elliot Daly (Wasps)
14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath)
13. Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)
12. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)
11. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)
10. Owen Farrell (Saracens — captain)
9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)
2. Jamie George (Saracens)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)
4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
5. George Kruis (Saracens)
6. Brad Shields (Wasps)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)
17. Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
19. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)
20. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)
21. Dan Robson (Wasps)
22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)
23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Eddie Jones makes five changes as England aim to bounce back
    Eddie Jones makes five changes as England aim to bounce back
    'We're not going into our shell or worrying, I think a lot of people outside are'
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie