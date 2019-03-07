Eddie Jones makes five changes as England aim to bounce back

THE ENGLAND TEAM to play Italy at Twickenham on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One] shows five changes in personnel from the side that had its Six Nations Grand Slam dreams shattered by a defeat to Wales last time out.

Two of those adjustments have been made in the backs. Joe Cokanasiga starts on the wing in place of Jack Nowell, while former Leinster centre Ben Te’o is drafted into the midfield to replace Henry Slade, who’s included among the replacements. Te’o has been selected at inside centre, with Manu Tuilagi taking the number 13 shirt instead.

Ben Te'o starts for England against Italy. Source: Adam Davy

Up front, Ben Moon makes way for Ellis Genge at loosehead prop, the injured Courtney Lawes is replaced in the second row by Joe Launchbury, and Brad Shields starts in the back row at the expense of Mark Wilson.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Italy is a bit of an unknown quantity, but when Conor [O'Shea] allows them to play rugby they play well. They have played terrific games in the Six Nations. They are fitter, physically stay in the contest a lot longer and they are quite unpredictable in the way they attack.

“We expect Italy to throw the ball around a bit so we are going to have to defend very well against their unpredictability and when we have got the ball, we have to use it wisely.”

England (v Italy):

15. Elliot Daly (Wasps)

14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath)

13. Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

12. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

11. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens — captain)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

5. George Kruis (Saracens)

6. Brad Shields (Wasps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

17. Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

19. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

20. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps)

22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: