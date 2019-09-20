This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Farrell and Ford lead full-strength England against Tonga

England have decided to start their strongest team in the Rugby World Cup clash with Tonga.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Sep 2019, 7:59 AM
OWEN FARRELL WILL start at inside centre and captain England as George Ford takes the place at fly-half for their Rugby World Cup opener against Tonga.

Farrell and Ford have battled for the number 10 spot for England, but Eddie Jones has opted to start both playmakers in Sapporo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ben Youngs is set to make his 90th appearance for his nation in the Pool C clash.

England head coach Jones warned his team they would need to be at their best against Tonga.

“The focus this week has been about getting right for Tonga. We have had a good seven days in Japan where we have acclimatised really well, our sleep patterns are good and the physical conditioning of the players is outstanding. We have been able to add a bit more on our team togetherness and cohesion too,” he said on Friday.

“Now it is about putting in a game plan against Tonga and it is important to be tactically right. We know they are going to be ferocious and full of pride and passion.

“They are a side if they get a bit of momentum they can be very dangerous and are well-coached by Toutai Kefu. They have a great World Cup record and we will need to be at our best on Sunday.

“I don’t think there is anyone who isn’t excited about getting out there on Sunday and there is a good feeling around the place.

“We are delighted to be up here in Sapporo and to play at the stadium will be a unique experience for us and something the team is looking forward to.”

England (v Tonga)

15. Elliot Daly
14. Anthony Watson
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Courtney Lawes
5. Maro Itoje
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Dan Cole
19. George Kruis
20. Lewis Ludlam
21. Willi Heinz
22. Henry Slade
23. Jonathan Joseph

