Dublin: 8°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Eddie Jones makes two changes in experienced England team to play Wales

Courtney Lawes has been ruled out due an unspecified injury.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,070 Views 2 Comments
ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has made two changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations game against Wales [4.45pm, Virgin Media One, BBC 1].

Mark Wilson comes into the backrow in place of Courtney Lawes, who misses out after picking up an unspecified injury during training this week.  

Wilson started in the opening round defeat to Scotland but dropped out of the squad for the win over Italy.

Jamie George also returns to the starting team, coming in in place of Luke Cowan-Dickie, who drops to the bench.

Otherwise there’s a familiar look to the England lineup, with fullback Elliot Daly set to win his 50th cap.

Jonny May and Anthony Watson continue on the wings, with Owen Farrell captaining the side from inside centre and Henry Slade named at outside centre.

George Ford starts at out-half with Ben Young at scrum-half.

Jamie George comes into the front row alongside Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler, with Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill continuing their partnership in the second row.

Wilson is named at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry at openside and Billy Vunipola at number eight.

On the bench, Leicester Tigers flanker George Martin is in line to make his Test debut.

“Wales is a really special fixture and rivalry,” Eddie Jones said. “There is a long history between the two nations and the game means a lot to both countries.

“We know we’ll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we’ve worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it.

“We want to show people what we are capable of, keep building our performances and the best is yet to come from this England team.”

England (v Wales)

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 49 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 90 caps) CAPTAIN

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 63 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 74 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 106 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 56 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 41 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 45 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 20 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 30 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)
17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)
19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)
20. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
21. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 10 caps)
22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 9 caps)
23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 5 caps)

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

