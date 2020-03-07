Tuilagi red card mars England's Triple Crown-sealing win over Wales

Ben O'Keefe consulted his TMO and could not mitigate the impact down from red.

MANU TUILAGI WAS handed a thoroughly deserved red card late to leave England with 13 men to see off Wales 33-30 as the Triple Crown was sealed in Twickenham.

With Ellis Genge already in the sin bin for persistent infringements by England, the powerful Leicester Tigers centre raced across to cover as George North advanced towards the try-line.

The Welsh wing was already tackled by Henry Slade, but Tuilagi careered in with his shoulder and no attempt to use his arms, catching North on the head.

🔴 RED CARD



Manu Tuilagi is sent off for an extremely dangerous tackle on George North. #ENGvWAL #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/IRlbZcaDIX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 7, 2020

At that point, England were leading 33-16 with five minutes remaining, the commanding lead built up by tries from Tuilagi, Elliott Daly and a fourth-minute score by Anthony Watson.

Wales trailed 20-9 at the interval, but scored three tries of their own in the second period, beginning with a sensational score directly from the kick-off for the second half.

Justin Tipuric rounded off the sweeping score which began with Nick Tompkins before Josh Navidi ate up yards on the right wing before Tompkins and Tomos Williams linked the flankers with slick passing.

Silverware for England. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Wales’ remaining two tries came with England down to 13 men in the closing minutes, Biggar sneaking over after prolonged pressure and Tipuric grabbing his second of the game with the clock gone red.

Covid-19 cancellations mean England will have to wait months before they can complete this Six Nations campaign away to Italy. For now, they sit level on 13 points with France at the top of the table, Les Bleus take on Scotland in Edinburgh tomorrow and are scheduled to meet Ireland in Paris next weekend.