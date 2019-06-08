This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England U20 made to sweat before sealing nervy win over Italy

Italy twice fought their way to a nine-point lead.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 10:49 PM
32 minutes ago 1,157 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4674329
Hodge: penalty snatched one-point win (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Hodge: penalty snatched one-point win (file photo).
Hodge: penalty snatched one-point win (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

England 24-23 Italy

ENGLAND BOUNCED BACK, though only just, after defeat to Ireland with a win over Italy at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The perennial finalists had to battle past a tremendous effort from the Azzurrini and edged the contest 24-23 thanks to a 73rd-minute penalty from Josh Hodge.

Giacomo Da Re’s two first-half penalties kept Italy in touch at the midway point with England registering a try from Alex Coles to bring a 7-6 lead into the second act.

Winger Cristian Lai got Italy off to a flyer for the second half as he won the race to a clever Lorenzo Citton chip in behind England. Italy ahead, England rocked and they were in danger of rolling over as Davide Ruggeri punctured their defence and slipped Ange Capuozzo away to finish off a scintillating break and put a shock on the cards with the scoreline reading 16-7.

England needed a serious response, and they issued it in the form of concerted pressure. Nicolai Stoian picked up a yellow card as the crew turned and the comeback began with Tom Willis barging over off the back of a maul.

Hodge converted, making it a two-point game, but there was more to come from Italy and they hit back one last time with a try from Paolo Garbisi. But while he converted the score, Italy would be punished for early missed efforts as the nine-point lead proved insufficient.

Richard Capstick forced the next crucial score in the left corner for England and at the business end of the match, England held firm and took the lead through Hodge’s boot with seven minutes remaining.

They had shunned an earlier penalty in the hunt for a bonus point, but in the end England had to be content with three tries and a four-point haul that tucks them in behind Australia (10 points) and Ireland (five points) in Pool C.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie