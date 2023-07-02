Lee Carsley's England U21s beat Portugal to reach Euro semis

ANTHONY GORDON SCORED the only goal as England beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday in Kutaisi in Georgia to reach the last four of the European U21 tournament.

The Newcastle striker finished first time from a cut-back by Morgan Gibbs White of Nottingham Forest after 34 minutes.

England created the best chances in the first half but rode their luck after the break. Portugal besieged the England penalty area for long periods but could come no closer than a header against the bar by centre-forward Henrique Araujo of Benfica.

Goalkeeper James Trafford of Manchester City and his defence held out to preserve their perfect tournament record. England have yet to concede a goal in their four matches in the tournament.

In the semi-final on Wednesday, England will face Israel in Tbilisi, in a rematch of a group game that England won 2-0.

In the other semi-final, Spain will face the winner of the last quarter-final on Sunday between France and Ukraine in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

