Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
England U21s suffer shock European Championship exit after dramatic six-goal finale

Romania were 4-2 winners against Aidy Boothroyd’s side, whose tournament hopes are over after two games.

By AFP Friday 21 Jun 2019, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,254 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4693292

England v Romania - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship - Group C - Stadio Dino Manuzzi Dejected England duo James Maddison and Phil Foden. Source: Nick Potts

ENGLAND WERE KNOCKED out of the U21 European Championship in Italy this evening after a stunning 4-2 defeat by Romania in a crazy game which was goalless until the 76th minute.

Aidy Boothroyd’s England, who had to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals following an opening loss to France, failed to progress despite naming a strong side featuring Leicester City trio Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Demarai Gray.

The 22-year-old Gray gave England hope of a turnaround by equalising three minutes after George Puscas put Romania in front with a 76th-minute penalty.

Ianis Hagi, son of former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward Gheorghe Hagi, appeared to have grabbed the Romanians a second straight win in Group C with five minutes to play, but Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham kept England in contention.

England v Romania - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship - Group C - Stadio Dino Manuzzi Ianis Hagi (centre) was among the goals for Romania. Source: Nick Potts

Their hopes were finally ended, though, in the 89th minute as Florinel Coman made it 3-2 to Romania, before the FCSB forward rounded off an astonishing climax to the game in injury time.

Romania will face France in their final group match on Monday, knowing that victory would secure a semi-final place for the first time in their history, having failed to even qualify for the last 10 tournaments. 

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

