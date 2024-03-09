LIVE: England v Ireland, Six Nations

Teams

For Ireland, Hugo Keenan returns at fullback — while Ciarán Frawley will cover 10, 12 and 15 from the bench.

England have handed a first start to 21-year-old Exeter flier Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell returns from injury to start and powerful lock George Martin also comes into Steve Borthwick’s 15.

The inclusion of Martin sees Ollie Chessum shift to blindside flanker, with Ethan Roots dropping out of the matchday squad.

Your man in the middle for this one is Nika Amashukeli of Georgia.

England defence coach Felix Jones. Andrew Fosker / INPHO Andrew Fosker / INPHO / INPHO

England:

15. George Furbank

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Tommy Freeman

10. George Ford

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George (captain)

3. Dan Cole

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Martin

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Chandler Cunningham-South

20. Alex Dombrandt

21. Danny Care

22. Marcus Smith

23. Elliot Daly

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: