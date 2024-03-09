Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: England v Ireland, Six Nations

Kick-off at Twickenham is at 4:45pm.
55 minutes ago

6 minutes ago 4:34PM
Teams

For Ireland, Hugo Keenan returns at fullback — while Ciarán Frawley will cover 10, 12 and 15 from the bench.

England have handed a first start to 21-year-old Exeter flier Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell returns from injury to start and powerful lock George Martin also comes into Steve Borthwick’s 15.

The inclusion of Martin sees Ollie Chessum shift to blindside flanker, with Ethan Roots dropping out of the matchday squad.

Your man in the middle for this one is Nika Amashukeli of Georgia.

felix-jones England defence coach Felix Jones. Andrew Fosker / INPHO Andrew Fosker / INPHO / INPHO

England:

  • 15. George Furbank
  • 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
  • 13. Henry Slade
  • 12. Ollie Lawrence
  • 11. Tommy Freeman
  • 10. George Ford
  • 9. Alex Mitchell
  • 1. Ellis Genge
  • 2. Jamie George (captain)
  • 3. Dan Cole
  • 4. Maro Itoje
  • 5. George Martin
  • 6. Ollie Chessum
  • 7. Sam Underhill
  • 8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

  • 16. Theo Dan
  • 17. Joe Marler
  • 18. Will Stuart
  • 19. Chandler Cunningham-South
  • 20. Alex Dombrandt
  • 21. Danny Care
  • 22. Marcus Smith
  • 23. Elliot Daly

Ireland:

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Iain Henderson
  • 20. Ryan Baird
  • 21. Jack Conan
  • 22. Conor Murray
  • 23. Ciarán Frawley
21 minutes ago 4:19PM
Health check

How are you all feeling ahead of game-time?


25 minutes ago 4:15PM
Hello, everyone!

Good evening.

amie-george-and-peter-omahony-with-nika-amashukeli-at-the-coin-toss Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

All set?

Ireland look to keep their dream of back-to-back Grand Slams alive against England at Twickenham, while the hosts seek to reignite their championship hopes heading into the final weekend. Something’s gotta give!

Gavan Casey with you here, and if you can’t make a TV or radio — or if you’re not in the stadium — I’ll bring you live updates from Twickenham where kick-off will take place at 4:45pm.

Let’s go!

Author
Gavan Casey
