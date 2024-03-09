Our player ratings as Ireland's Grand Slam dream ends at Twickenham

Backs:

Hugo Keenan — 8: Set the wheels in motion for Lowe’s try with a clever piece of fielding and coped extremely well when he was shifted out to the right wing early. Made some shuddering, selfless hits as always, a couple of which were key momentum-stoppers.

Calvin Nash — n/a: Withdrawn on five minutes and later failed a HIA after a huge — but ultimately unsuccesful — hit on Tommy Freeman.

Robbie Henshaw — 6: A successful choke tackle on 26 minutes breathed life into Ireland and Henshaw was key to any clean ball that Ireland received, often acting as an auxiliary back row. As a result, he couldn’t make much impact with ball in hand.

Bundee Aki — 7: A mixed bag but still produced some of Ireland’s standout moments. Some poor early judgements were followed by a massive jackal-penalty win which resulted in three Crowley points from long range. Made 12 carries for 50 metres and led the backs with 12 tackles, while still committing himself to more breakdowns than would be typical as England slowed Irish ball.

James Lowe — 7: Again, a decidedly mixed performance in which his left boot was initially not a weapon for Ireland but for their opposition. Took his two tries exceptionally well but his influence with ball in hand was otherwise reduced to only four carries and three passes.

Jack Crowley — 6: Some nice touches in the creation of Lowe’s two tries but that they accounted for two of only 17 total Crowley passes tells its own story of Ireland’s struggles for a meaningful foothold. Not much he could do about Ollie Lawrence’s try down the left edge on a two-on-one and he made 11 tackles — second most among the backs. If you were feeling mean, you’d say one of those two touchline conversions in the second half needs to sail over in a game like today’s.

Jamison Gibson-Park — 8: Coped exceedingly well, as expected, when he was shifted out to the right wing upon Frawley’s withdrawal on 50 minutes. Ireland then missed him at scrum-half, where he had been one of their few bright sparks to that point. Got outstanding length on a couple of relieving box-kicks.

Forwards:

Andrew Porter — 7: Won a couple of turnovers, made nine tackles, and his only real blip in the scrum was to concede a free-kick for encroachment.

Dan Sheehan — 6: Kept fairly quiet by his own standards, making just 11 metres off six carries. Busier in defence where he accounted for 12 of Ireland’s tackles. Lineout struggles not on him.

Tadhg Furlong — 6: Lost an early scrum pen to Ellis Genge but was unlucky not to win one back shortly afterwards. A quiet enough day for Furlong, who essentially didn’t possess the ball after an early support run on Van der Flier’s shoulder. Spent the majority of his hour at the breakdown, where he was typically diligent.

Joe McCarthy — 6: Just never really got going, making just four carrries for four metres. More impactful in defence.

Tadhg Beirne — 7: Stole one lineout early and later made a massive turnover on his own line, which at this point he could probably trademark.

Peter O’Mahony (C) — 5: One of his poorer displays. Struggled at the lineout — a rarity — and had no material effect on the game until his yellow card left Ireland in a hole. It was a split-second decision to compete for the ball after his own brilliant recovery tackle on Marcus Smith, granted, but it was the wrong one.

Josh van der Flier — 8: Ireland’s standout performer on the day. A huge jackal-penalty win thwarted an early English attack. Charged down a Ford drop goal and joined Henshaw for a choke tackle, also in the first half. Earned Ireland another penalty at the breakdown at the start of the second. Some of his 12 tackles were bone-crunchers. Close enough to Vintage Van der Flier.

Caelan Doris — 6: Eclipsed thoroughly by opposite number Ben Earl but put in a huge defensive effort.

Replacements:

Rónan Kelleher (Sheehan 60′) — 7: Linked up well with Iain Henderson at the lineout and made one big steal. Becoming a real weapon off the bench.

Cian Healy (Porter 71′) — n/a: Joined Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s second most capped player ever but didn’t have a chance to make an impression in the dying minutes.

Finlay Bealham (Furlong 60′) — 6: Deputised for Furlong at the breakdown to middling effect as England continued to successfully slow Irish ball. Scrummaging was solid, as always.

Iain Henderson (McCarthy 60′) — 7: Steadied the Irish lineout and, along with Kelleher, was Ireland’s most impactful replacment.

Ryan Baird (O’Mahony 68′) — 6: Didn’t get the chance to carry any ball in a cameo that was shortened due to O’Mahony’s yellow. Still managed five tackles at the death.

Jack Conan (Van der Flier 60′) — 6: Had the most carries of any sub with six, albeit for minimal gains.

Conor Murray (Frawley 50′) — 5: Had a detrimental influence on Ireland’s attack and his box-kicking on the day was a step down from Gibson-Park’s before him.

Ciarán Frawley — 6: Played an important role in Lowe’s first try but was fortunate not to cost Ireland a score in the first half when he bit too early and England had a try disallowed for a Furbank knock-on.