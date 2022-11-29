Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

969 Views 0 Comments
Share

Three changes for Wales, as Danny Ward replaces the suspended Wayne Hennessey between the sticks, while Dan James and Joe Allen come in for Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts. 

England boss Gareth Southgate makes four changes to the side that drew with the USA on Friday. Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford all start, with Kieran Tripper, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Sako dropping out of the starting team.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s World Cup Group B clash between Wales and England.

England can secure top spot with a win at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, and will advance as long as they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Wales on the other hand need to win, and hope tonight’s other Group B game between USA and Iran finishes in a draw. 

Kick-off is at 7pm.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie