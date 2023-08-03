Marcus Smith given chance to earn World Cup spot with start against Wales

MARCUS SMITH HAS been given the opportunity to play his way into England’s World Cup squad after being picked at fly-half for Saturday’s clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Smith is preferred for the first of four Summer Nations Series matches ahead of Owen Farrell and George Ford, both of whom started the Gallagher Premiership final on 27 May.

Steve Borthwick names his World Cup squad on Monday and, with Smith thought to be behind Farrell and Ford in the pecking order, he has the platform at the Principality Stadium to convince his head coach that a third fly-half should be taken to France.

Steve Borthwick has named his 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗩 to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).#WALvENG #SummerNationsSeries — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 3, 2023

Danny Care joins the 24-year-old at half-back and the side is littered with fringe contenders for the final 33-man group – with no players from Premiership finalists Saracens and Sale present in the starting XV.

Ellis Genge captains the team but, apart from Care, it is an inexperienced line-up that sees fast-rising Northampton flanker Tom Pearson make his debut at openside.

Centre Joe Marchant and Guy Porter are on the fringes of World Cup selection, while a big performance from Joe Cokanasiga could persuade Borthwick that his power on the wing is a valuable weapon this autumn.

Pearson impressed last season and aged 23 has been tipped as a star in the making, although he is operating in a ferociously competitive race for back row inclusion.

Advertisement

Blindside flanker Lewis Ludlam and number eight Alex Dombrandt need big games to win over the England management, while rookie locks David Ribbans and George Martin are also by no means assured of selection on Monday.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan and back row Tom Willis are set to win their first caps off the bench.

“England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and keenly contested fixture,” Borthwick said.

“I’m sure this Saturday will be no different as a tremendous first Test match of the Summer Nations Series.

“We have been impressed with how the whole squad has applied itself both on and off the field over this training camp.

“We are now looking forward to returning to Test match rugby as we continue our preparations for the World Cup in France.”

Jac Morgan will captain Wales in what is effectively the first of three World Cup leadership auditions.

The 23-year-old Ospreys flanker takes charge for Wales’ opening tournament warm-up game against England in Cardiff.

Wales then go to Twickenham seven days later before hosting reigning world champions South Africa – and there is likely to be a different skipper each time as head coach Warren Gatland considers his options.

Hooker Dewi Lake, fly-half Dan Biggar, plus locks Adam Beard and Will Rowlands are also among realistic captaincy candidates.

Should Morgan or 24-year-old hooker Lake be handed the World Cup reins, it would echo Gatland appointing Sam Warburton as skipper for the 2011 tournament, when he was just 22.

“We’ve named Jac as captain for this match, and it is a great honour for him to be leading his country,” Gatland said.

“We will be looking at probably having a different captain for each of the matches as we give as many as possible in the squad an opportunity to impress, but also mindful about potential combinations as we get closer to naming the World Cup squad.”

Gatland is set to name his final 33-strong World Cup squad later this month, and there are early chances in the spotlight for an uncapped trio of Max Llewellyn, Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti, who all start against England.

And former England prop Henry Thomas, who qualifies for Wales through his father and has been able to switch countries under new World Rugby regulations, is among the replacements along with fellow uncapped forward Taine Plumtree.

Since the start of last year, players can switch to their country of birth – or their parents’ or grandparents’ birth – provided a minimum period of three years has elapsed since they were last selected for an adopted country.

Thomas, who won the last of his seven England caps against New Zealand in 2014, follows players like Jean Kleyn (Ireland to South Africa), Charles Piutau (New Zealand to Tonga) and Byron McGuigan (Scotland in Namibia).

Wales:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. George North

12. Max Llewellyn

11. Rio Dyer

10. Sam Costelow

9. Gareth Davies

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Ryan Elias

3. Keiron Assiratti

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Will Rowlands

6. Christ Tshiunza

7. Jac Morgan

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: