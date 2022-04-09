England Women on track for Slam with big win over Wales in front of record crowd

England 58

Wales 5

ENGLAND REMAIN ON track for a Grand Slam after earning a 10-try win over a Wales team who made them work hard for the victory.

Advertisement

This 21st consecutive win came in front of a crowd of 14,689 fans in Gloucester, a new record for a home England game.

Simon Middleton’s side led 19-0 at half-time after tries from Lark Davies, Jess Breach and Abbie Ward, before they pulled well clear with seven scores after the break.

Davies and Breach both grabbed a second try each, as Emily Scarratt, Sarah Hunter, Sarah Bern, Shaunagh Brown, and Alex Matthews all dotted down.

This big win followed England’s successes against Scotland and Italy, meaning they head into the break weekend in pole position in the Six Nations table.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

That said, France could go level on points with the English if they record a bonus-point win against Scotland tomorrow. They would need to win by more than 100 points to jump above England.

With Ireland set to visit Leicester in two weekends’ time in Round 4, the English will be strong favourites to move into their final clash of the championship seeking a Grand Slam.

However, France look likely to be in the same boat and will have home advantage for that mouthwatering clash in Bayonne on 30 April.