1 min ago

Good afternoon. We’ve the hands washed, public transport avoided and a bucket of sanitizer at the ready as we prepare to get to grips with what a massive Six Nations match.

Eddie Jones’ men are reinvigorated by their thumping win over Ireland a fortnight ago. Wayne Pivac, meanwhile, hasn’t quite been able to click this side together in his first campaign and they go to Twickenham with a distinctly patch-up feel.

That said, Wales have that handy knack of getting under England’s skin. We’ll see how they fare when we kick off at 16.45.