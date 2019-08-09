Gatland means business as Wales go to Twickenham at full strength

WARREN GATLAND SAYS his Wales side hope to mimic the intense nature of their World Cup schedule during their back-to-back warm-up games against England, after he named a near full-strength team for Sunday’s meeting at Twickenham [KO 2pm, Sky Sports].

Unlike Joe Schmidt, Gatland has not wrapped his front-liners in cotton wool for the first of the pre-season fixtures, with Alun Wyn Jones set to become his country’s most capped rugby player of all time.

Anscombe starts for Wales. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The second row, who will win his 126th cap, leads an experienced Welsh outfit against England, with Gatland naming an unchanged backline from the side that clinched the Grand Slam against Ireland in March.

Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe continue their partnership at half-back, with Scarlets duo Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies paired in midfield. Josh Adams, George North and Liam Williams make up the back three.

“We have picked a strong-looking team and we are looking forward to seeing how they kick on after a successful couple of campaigns,” Gatland said.

“Looking at the first two matches, this block replicates what we are doing in the RWC with a six-day turnaround so it’s a good opportunity for us to prepare and mimic that schedule.”

Meanwhile, Gloucester scrum-half Willi Heinz is to make his England debut after being named in Eddie Jones’ starting XV for Sunday.

Leicester out-half George Ford will captain the hosts at Twickenham.

Heinz now has a chance to force his way into England’s World Cup squad in a match that takes place just a day before Jones names his 31-man party for Japan.

Ben Youngs, England’s first-choice scrum-half, is on the bench.

Bath wing Ruaridh McConnochie is also set to win his first cap after impressing in the Premiership last season.

Ruaridh McConnochie is set for his debut. Source: Mark Kerton

Elsewhere, left wing Anthony Watson will be making his first appearance for England since damaging his Achilles at the end of the 2018 Six Nations.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for regular captain Owen Farrell, while Piers Francis gains from Ben Te’o's absence from the training squad by winning his fourth cap alongside Henry Slade in midfield.

Sam Underhill and Tom Curry start in the same back row despite being specialist opensides with Curry packing down at blindside flanker.

The first of two back-to-back matches against Wales sees prop Dan Cole and locks Joe Launchbury and Charlie Ewels all selected.

England:

15. Elliot Daly

14. Ruaridh McConnochie

13. Henry Slade

12. Piers Francis

11. Anthony Watson

10. George Ford (captain)

9. Willi Heinz

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Dan Cole

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Charlie Ewels

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola.

Replacements:

16. Jack Singleton

17. Joe Marler

18. Harry Williams

19. George Kruis

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Ben Youngs

22. Joe Marchant

23. Joe Cokanasiga.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Gareth Davies

1. Nicky Smith

2. Ken Owens

3. Tomas Francis

4. Adam Beard

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Ross Moriarty.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Wyn Jones

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Jake Ball

20. Aaron Shingler

21. Tomos Williams

22. Dan Biggar

23. Owen Watkin.

