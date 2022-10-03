Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

England to face Wales in double-header ahead of Rugby World Cup

Wales host Eddie Jones’ side on 5 August before a return match at Twickenham the following weekend.

By AFP Monday 3 Oct 2022, 1:23 PM
14 minutes ago 355 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882897
England's Marcus Smith in action against Wales during their 2022 Six Nations clash.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
England's Marcus Smith in action against Wales during their 2022 Six Nations clash.
England's Marcus Smith in action against Wales during their 2022 Six Nations clash.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ENGLAND AND WALES will meet in a double-header as part of their preparations for next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, it was announced on Monday.

Wales host Eddie Jones’ side on 5 August before a return match at Twickenham the following weekend, with a clash against world champions South Africa in Cardiff on 19 August.

“These matches will be crucial as we enter our final preparation stage for the Rugby World Cup,” said England coach Jones.

“It’s our chance to develop our tactical approach, improve our game fitness and to say thank you to the supporters for the last four years.”

The Australian, looking to go one better after guiding England to a 2019 World Cup final in Japan where they were beaten by the Springboks, added: “We’re very fortunate to have such a tough opponent in Wales and to play them both home and away, along with the atmosphere we always experience in Cardiff.”

England will also face Fiji on 26 August — their final fixture before they travel to France for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

They will play a further away match the previous weekend, with the opposition yet to be announced.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said with less than a year to go until the start of the World Cup: “we have a clear programme set out for the squad in readiness for the tournament”.

“I’m pleased we are able to confirm warm-up matches against England — home and away — and at home against South Africa as part of this,” he added.

Wales pushed the Springboks close in their three-Test series in July but eventually lost 2-1.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber welcomed the challenge of locking horns again in Cardiff.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Wales have always proven to be tough competition for us and our results against them in the last few years are evidence of the quality of the side they are,” he said.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie