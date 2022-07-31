Historic victory for England as they beat Germany to win Euro 2022

England's Ella Toone (second right) celebrates with Rachel Daly.

ENGLAND CLAIMED AN historic Euro 2022 victory with a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley.

In front a Uefa tournament record crowd of 87,192, Chloe Kelly scored the winner in the 110th minute after Ella Toone had given the Lionesses a 62nd-minute lead.

Germany responded through Lina Magull 11 minutes before the end of normal time before Kelly swivelled in the box and prodded home from a corner to secure the win.

More to follow…

