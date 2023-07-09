Advertisement
Mike Egerton/PA Harry Brook top scored with 75.
# third test
Harry Brook keeps England’s Ashes hopes alive in nailbiting win over Australia
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood saw England over the line on their return to the side.
271
1
28 minutes ago

Australia 263 & 224

England 237 & 254/7

England win by three wickets

HARRY BROOK ANNOUNCED himself on the Ashes stage with a match-winning knock for England that kept the series alive and delivered another memorable Headingley climax.

Brook batted with great maturity as he made a steely 75, taking a decisive chunk out of the 251-run target and set a fire under this summer’s rivalry, leaving Australia 2-1 ahead with two Tests to play.

The Yorkshireman fell with 21 still needed as the third Test descended into nerve-shredding tension, but Mark Wood cut through the anxiety with a feisty 16 not out and Chris Woakes completed a remarkable return to the Test arena by crunching the winning runs towards the delirious Western Terrace to finish unbeaten on 32.

England’s three-wicket win was achieved despite Ben Stokes’ dismissal for just 13, a soft nick down the leg-side robbing the hosts of their inspirational captain and the architect of their 2019 Ashes miracle at the start of the decisive final session.

But in Brook they had a new hero, ready to carry the burden all the way to final furlong before passing it over to Woakes and Wood – making an emphatic first impression on their belated introductions to the series.

Press Association
1
