England wing Anthony Watson ruled out of World Cup

ENGLAND’S TROUBLED build-up to the World Cup continued with the news that Anthony Watson will miss the entire tournament because of a calf problem.

In the week Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were issued with bans that rule them out of the critical opener against Argentina, Steve Borthwick has now lost a first choice wing.

Advertisement

Watson sustained the damage in Saturday’s 29-10 rout by Ireland and has been replaced in the 33-man World Cup squad by Jonny May, who starts Saturday’s clash with Fiji.

It is a savage blow for the Lions three-quarter who had previously battled back from long-term knee and Achilles injuries and was poised to start the Pumas showdown on September 9.

“In the game against Ireland, Anthony Watson suffered an injury to his calf which means he can’t play for a number of weeks,” Borthwick said.

“As such he will not be part of the 33 that travels to France next week. We’re all really disappointed for him.”

Watson follows ankle injury victim Jack van Poortvliet in being forced to withdraw from the original squad named by Borthwick.