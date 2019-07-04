Joe Marler out of retirement and included in England's World Cup training squad

JOE MARLER HAS come out of international retirement to make himself available for inclusion in England’s 35-man World Cup training squad.

The 29-year-old prop retired from the international game last September, saying he wished to spend more time with his young family. He has now reversed that decision, however, and will be part of the squad jostling for inclusion in Eddie Jones’ final 31-man selection for the World Cup.

“I saw Joe during the Barbarians’ week and he indicated that he had a desire to come back”, said Jones.

“We have since had a couple of chats and we have given him the opportunity to do that. Now it is up to him to show us what he has got.”

The England players who were uninvolved in the Premiership play-offs have been training together over the last two weeks, and they will now be joined by Marler and players from Saracens and Exeter Chiefs as Jones cranks up preparations for the World Cup in Japan.

Elsewhere, Danny Cipriani is in the squad but there is no room for Dylan Hartley, Mike Brown, or Danny Care. Hartley has been battling a knee injury.

The absences of George Kruis, Jack Nowell and Mako Vunipola are injury-related, but they are continuing their respective rehabilitations in camp and will be considered for selection.

England have been drawn in Pool C at the World Cup, along with Argentina, France, United States, and Tonga. They begin their tournament against Tonga on 22 September.

Full Squad

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Saracens), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs: Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (unattached), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

In camp for rehabilitation: George Kruis (Saracens), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)