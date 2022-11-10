Membership : Access or Sign Up
Maddison and Wilson included as England name 26-man World Cup squad

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran.

57 minutes ago 2,923 Views 3 Comments
James Maddison.
Image: PA

JAMES MADDISON AND Callum Wilson are in England’s World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate handed the in-form pair their first international call-ups in three years.

With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, the former defender has confirmed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.

Southgate has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder Maddison and Newcastle striker Wilson.

Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 – the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.

There is a recall for rejuvenated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose last cap came in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

There is no space in Southgate’s Qatar selection for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford frontman Ivan Toney or West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips were included despite a lack of match fitness, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named in the squad despite his limited game time.

Versatile Arsenal defender Ben White has been brought into a group that has Luke Shaw as the only out-and-out left-back. Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Tyrone Mings are among those missing out.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher made the cut but Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse again just missed out on a major tournament squad.

England Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Man United), Ben White (Arsenal), Luke Shaw (Man United), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton).
  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
  • Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Man City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

Press Association

