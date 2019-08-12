Te'o left out of England World Cup squad as uncapped McConnochie included

EDDIE JONES HAS named his 31-man England squad for the World Cup, with former Leinster centre Ben Te’o missing out.

The powerful midfielder is left out along with the likes of Brad Shields, Mike Brown and Ben Spencer.

Te'o misses out on England's World Cup squad. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Jones has included the uncapped Ruaridh McConnochie of Bath in his group to travel to Japan, while scrum-half Willi Heinz and back row Lewis Ludlam are also included after making their debuts in a win over Wales yesterday.

England boss Jones has named his squad four weeks earlier than required and has opted to select just two scrum-halves in Ben Youngs and New Zealand native Heinz.

Jones has gone for five props, with only two tightheads in Kyle Sinckler and Dan Cole, while Jack Singleton – who also debuted against Wales – is named among three hookers.

Ludlam is included in a group of five back rows, although locks Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes also cover the blindside flank.

Jones has named Owen Farrell and George Ford as his out-half options, while centre Piers Francis can also cover the 10 shirt.

A competitive group of back three players numbers six in total, with the uncapped McConnochie among them.

“We have taken the decision to go early because of what we learned from previous campaigns,” said Jones. “We want the squad to know early and now we can get on and be the best prepared England side there has ever been, ready to win the World Cup.”

England’s 31-man World Cup squad:

Props: Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Dan Cole

Hookers: Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Singleton

Locks: George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje

Back rows: Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson, Lewis Ludlam

Scrum-halves: Ben Youngs, Willi Heinz

Out-halves: Owen Farrell, George Ford

Centres: Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph, Piers Francis

Back threes: Elliot Daly, Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Joe Cokanasiga, Ruaridh McConnochie.