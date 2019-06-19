This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England youngster apologises for red card

Hamza Choudhury was dismissed in the young Lions’ European Championships opening defeat to France.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,532 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4689858
Hamza Choudhury (file pic).
Hamza Choudhury (file pic).
Hamza Choudhury (file pic).

HAMZA CHOUDHURY HAS apologised for his rash challenge that hospitalised Jonathan Bamba during England’s U21 Euro clash opener with France.

The young Lions were leading 1-0 at the time of the sending off, but the 10 men conceded two late goals, losing the game which jeopardises their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old apologised to the France bench immediately after injuring Bamba’s ankle, with the Lille winger, while not suffering a fracture, will miss the rest of the tournament with severe bruising, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Describing the dismissal as the worst moment of his career, Leicester midfielder Choudhury said: “I just want to let everyone know that I know I have let them down. I just want to get that message out there and really apologise.

I remember that the ball was there to be won but, honestly, watching back it looked like I was over-aggressive. It wasn’t malicious and I didn’t want to hurt him whatsoever.

“I saw the ball and tried to take it but I mistimed it. I don’t think I have ever felt worse in my footballing career than I do right now. I have let the lads down, I have let the country down. I understand playing at this level comes with a certain pressure.”

Choudhury is now suspended for Friday’s must-win match with Romania and will have to wait to discover if he will be banned for a second match.

The Foxes man has clearly been distressed by the tackle but said that his team-mates have been really supportive.

“I will go back and think about it,” he added. “The next time I get in that situation, I won’t make that tackle. Right now, I am just upset.

The lads were brilliant with me to be honest; they picked me up off the floor, they told me to keep my head up. But right now, I can’t. I just can’t. It’s a really difficult time.”

The young midfielder’s only other red card of his career came three years ago, while on loan at Burton Albion.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie