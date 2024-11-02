Envoi Allen back in Grade One winner’s enclosure

ENVOI ALLEN GOT the better of a late battle with Hewick to reclaim the Ladbrokes Champion Chase trophy at Down Royal.

Henry de Bromhead’s 10-year-old took top honours in the 2022 renewal of this Grade One contest but went down by a neck when second to Gerri Colombe 12 months ago.

This time, Gerri Colombe was in front early on but King George hero Hewick then took over at the head of affairs passing the stands for the first time.

Jordan Gainford put pressure on those in behind by gradually upping the tempo, producing a series of fine jumps, with favourite Gerri Colombe among those to be found wanting as he dropped away turning for home.

However, Darragh O’Keeffe – standing in for the sidelined Rachael Blackmore – had not panicked on Envoi Allen and he came through to challenge two out before staying on strongly to score by half a length at 3-1.

Advertisement

Envoi Allen is 12-1 from 20-1 with Coral for the Ryanair Chase, while Hewick is 12-1 from 16-1 for the King George.

A delighted De Bromhead said: “It was brilliant and he is just a class horse. Everyone at home has done such a great job.

“Obviously, it is a shame for Rachael, but delighted for Darragh, he gave him a super ride and he has really stepped up. Fair play to him, he is taking his opportunities.

“Cheveley Park (Stud, owners) are tremendous supporters of ours and the game, so delighted for them as well.”

When asked if this could have been the best performance of his three runs in this race, De Bromhead said: “Possibly, fair point. He was brilliant and jumped great. He travelled so well.

“Probably better ground than last year I would have said as well. That would have helped us.

“I thought when we got under the last, we were going to get done again, but he battled really well.

“I must say I thought Darragh was brilliant on him.”

On future plans, De Bromhead said: “He’s 10 now, so we’ll see.

“That King George keeps coming back into my head, I feel we have unfinished business there.

“I need to speak to Cheveley Park and see what everyone would like to do.

“He was going to run at Christmas (in Savills Chase last year), I think the ground just went very testing in Leopardstown.”