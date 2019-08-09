This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quick thinking sees Ireland U20 star pull off cheeky piece of skill

There was a superb example of improvisation from Enya Maguire in last night’s win over Croatia.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Aug 2019, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,346 Views 2 Comments
THE IRELAND WOMEN’s basketball team progressed to the Division B semi-final of the U20 European Championships last night thanks to a 66-53 victory over Croatia in Kosovo

A fabulous achievement, and they will face Bulgaria in the last four on Saturday (3.30pm). 

Enya Maguire of Ulster University Elks contributed with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists on the night, but this cheeky piece of skill arguably topped the lot. 

Quick thinking allowed her to play an inbounds pass off the back of an opponent and follow up with a routine basket. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

