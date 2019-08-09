Quick thinking sees Ireland U20 star pull off cheeky piece of skill

THE IRELAND WOMEN’s basketball team progressed to the Division B semi-final of the U20 European Championships last night thanks to a 66-53 victory over Croatia in Kosovo.

A fabulous achievement, and they will face Bulgaria in the last four on Saturday (3.30pm).

Enya Maguire of Ulster University Elks contributed with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists on the night, but this cheeky piece of skill arguably topped the lot.

Quick thinking allowed her to play an inbounds pass off the back of an opponent and follow up with a routine basket.