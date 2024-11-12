Hurling star Eoghan O'Donnell to line out with Dublin footballers in 2025

EOGHAN O’DONNELL WILL step away from the Dublin hurling panel next season to rejoin Dessie Farrell’s footballers.

New Dubs hurling manager Niall O’Ceallacháin confirmed O’Donnell’s decision when speaking to the Irish Independent.

“Eoghan has been very up front and has had an itch for a long time to have a go at the football and he has taken that opportunity now,” O’Ceallacháin said as he wished O’Donnell well.

The Whitehall Colmcilles dual star has been a mainstay of the Dublin hurlers since making his senior debut in 2016, but did previously line out with the footballers under Farrell in the summer of 2022, switching codes when the hurlers’ championship came to an early end.