Damien Duff suspended for Shels' meeting with Bohs after fifth yellow card of season

SHELBOURNE MANAGER DAMIEN Duff has been suspended for Shelbourne’s televised League of Ireland Premier Division visit to Dublin rivals Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during last week’s victory over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Duff was shown yellow in the second half for repeatedly stepping outside his technical area to cajole his players during Shelbourne’s 2-1 victory over Stephen Kenny’s side at Tolka Park.

The former Republic of Ireland winger will consequently be absent from the dugout when his sixth-placed champions take on fourth-placed Bohs in Phibsborough this Friday night, live on Virgin Media.

Elsewhere, Cork City have confirmed that Liam Kearney and Greg Yelverton will jointly take charge of the Leesiders’ trip to Richmond Park to face St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

Liam Kearney & Greg Yelverton will oversee the Men’s First Team for Friday’s game away to St. Patrick’s Athletic.



Work on recruiting a new permanent City manager is the club’s top priority, and this process is well underway.



We look forward to sharing news on an appointment… pic.twitter.com/qBwCZgmUe3 — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 14, 2025

City are in the process of identifying a successor to Tim Clancy, who resigned from his position as manager in the aftermath of the club’s defeat to Derry City last Friday.

“Work on recruiting a new permanent City manager is the club’s top priority, and this process is well underway,” read a club statement.

“We look forward to sharing news on an appointment with our supporters soon, once this process has been completed.”

Joint caretaker manager Kearney is due to address the media on Wednesday afternoon.