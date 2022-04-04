Seven-time All-Ireland winner O'Gara joins Wexford senior champions Shelmaliers

FORMER DUBLIN FOOTBALLER and seven-time All-Ireland winner Eoghan O’Gara has joined Wexford senior football champions Shelmaliers.

The move, first reported by Wexford GAA journalist Ronan Fagan, was confirmed to The42 by O’Gara’s new club.

The full-forward, who played his Dublin club football with Templeogue Synge Street, has lived in Wexford for the past couple of years and is a regular at Shels’ Hollymount grounds with two young footballers of his own, daughters Ella and Fiadh.

O’Gara, 36, retired from inter-county football in 2019 after an 11-year career which saw him win seven All-Irelands, nine Leinster titles and five national leagues with the Dubs.

Shelmaliers celebrated a second Wexford SFC in four years back in November, a late Jody Donohoe goal seeing off Gusserane at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

They went on to shock Louth champions Naomh Máirtín in their Leinster quarter-final before being beaten in extra time by Naas at Croke Park in their provincial semi.