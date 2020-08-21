This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
Ex-Leeds United attacker Stokes moves to Scotland following League of Ireland stint

The 24-year-old has joined third-tier side Airdrieonians.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Aug 2020, 1:20 PM
Eoghan Stokes at Cork City.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AFTER A TWO-YEAR stint in the League of Ireland, former Irish youth international Eoghan Stokes has taken his career back to the UK.

Scottish League One club Airdrieonians have announced the signing of the 24-year-old attacker ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Stokes makes the move on the back of spells with Bohemians, Derry City and – most recently – Cork City. His winning goal in a Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght in August 2018 is remembered fondly by Bohs fans.

“It’s a place that loves its football so I’m pleased to get this deal done and I can’t wait for the season to start now,” Stokes told his new club’s official website.

“I’m a player that likes to create chances and score goals, and I’m always wanting to get on the ball and try to make things happen – hopefully it’ll be a successful season for myself and the team.”

Stokes moved to the League of Ireland after spending nearly six years on the books at Leeds United, where he made a first-team debut in a 5-1 win over Newport County in the Carabao Cup in 2017.

At Airdrieonians, the Leixlip native will play alongside Paul McKay and Josh Kerr, who were team-mates at Leeds and Derry respectively.

“Eoghan is a player who was highly regarded at Leeds United and in the Republic of Ireland set-up, and we’re delighted to bring him to the club,” said Airdrieonians director of football Stuart Millar.

“He’s the kind of player who gets bums on seats and I’m sure the fans here will enjoy watching him.”

By finishing in third place, Airdrieonians narrowly missed out on promotion to the Scottish Championship last season.

