Kerry All-Ireland winner brings successful senior club career to a close after 22 years

EOIN BROSNAN HAS announced his retirement from senior club football in the aftermath of Sunday’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

Eoin Brosnan celebrating last year's Kerry county senior final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 38-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for Dr Crokes in the decider as their hopes of glory were thwarted by an outstanding Corofin side who triumphed 2-16 to 0-10.

Source: Twitter - @brosnaneoin

Brosnan has now opted to bring his playing involvement to a close and the Kerry All-Ireland winner brings a decorated career with the Killarney club to a close.

The 2017 All-Ireland success was the highlight of Brosnan’s club career with Dr Crokes, prior to that he had been involved when they lost the 2007 final after a replay to Crossmaglen Rangers and suffered a trio of semi-final defeats between 2012 and 2014.

In Munster he was part of six senior triumphs while locally he won eight county senior medals and last December was part of an East Kerry championship win for the 12th time.

In December 2013 Brosnan announced his Kerry retirement after winning three All-Ireland senior medals with the county in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

He had made his debut for Kerry in the league against Louth in 2000 and in the championship against Tipperary in 2001. He was coaxed out of retirement by Jack O’Connor before the 2011 season for the second part of an inter-county career that also yielded seven Munster senior medals and two National League successes.

