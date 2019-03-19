This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry All-Ireland winner brings successful senior club career to a close after 22 years

Eoin Brosnan departs after Sunday’s All-Ireland club final in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 11:59 AM
46 minutes ago 2,153 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4549576

EOIN BROSNAN HAS announced his retirement from senior club football in the aftermath of Sunday’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

Jordan Kiely and Eoin Brosnan celebrate Eoin Brosnan celebrating last year's Kerry county senior final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 38-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for Dr Crokes in the decider as their hopes of glory were thwarted by an outstanding Corofin side who triumphed 2-16 to 0-10.

EoinBrosnan Source: Twitter - @brosnaneoin

Brosnan has now opted to bring his playing involvement to a close and the Kerry All-Ireland winner brings a decorated career with the Killarney club to a close.

The 2017 All-Ireland success was the highlight of Brosnan’s club career with Dr Crokes, prior to that he had been involved when they lost the 2007 final after a replay to Crossmaglen Rangers and suffered a trio of semi-final defeats between 2012 and 2014.

In Munster he was part of six senior triumphs while locally he won eight county senior medals and last December was part of an East Kerry championship win for the 12th time.

MarcOS

In December 2013 Brosnan announced his Kerry retirement after winning three All-Ireland senior medals with the county in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

He had made his debut for Kerry in the league against Louth in 2000 and in the championship against Tipperary in 2001. He was coaxed out of retirement by Jack O’Connor before the 2011 season for the second part of an inter-county career that also yielded seven Munster senior medals and two National League successes.

