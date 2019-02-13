This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After 1-4 on Saturday for Ballyhale, Cody hit 0-12 today as St Kieran's reached Leinster final

Ballyhale’s Eoin Cody starred in Portlaoise this afternoon.

By Alan Hartnett Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 5:16 PM
2 hours ago 5,562 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4492126
Eoin Cody starred for St Kieran's today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Eoin Cody starred for St Kieran's today.
Eoin Cody starred for St Kieran's today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 2-22
Dublin North 1-10

Alan Hartnett reports from Portlaoise

ST KIERAN’S AVENGED last year’s Leinster senior hurling final defeat to Dublin North in some style as they trounced their opponents in the LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise this afternoon.

The Kilkenny side marched on to the final thanks to a 15-point win, dethroning last year’s champions in the process.

It looked far from plane sailing for the eventual winners in the opening quarter as, despite playing with the aid of a very strong breeze, a Diarmuid Breslin goal gave North Dublin a 1-4 to 0-4 lead.

However, the lads from the capital would not score again until the 41st minute of the game and by that stage, St Kieran’s had built up a 17-point lead.

Cian Kelly was sprung from the bench moments after the concession of the first goal for St Kieran’s and he began they recovery in style – latching on to a mishit free from Eoin Cody and demonstrating impressive stick work before finding the corner.

Cody was excellent on frees all day and he hit eight points in the first half alone to make it 1-12 to 1-4 at the break.

St Kieran’s had to play against the wind in the second half but they made light work of that as a goal from corner forward Conor Kelly helped them put the game to bed a few minutes after the resumption of play.

North Dublin finished the game with 14 men as Sean Foran picked up two yellow cards before we entered the final quarter.

North Dublin did get six points in the final period but St Kieran’s were home and hosed by that stage and they remain on course for their fourth title in the last five years.

Scorers for St Kieran’s: Eoin Cody 0-12 (0-10f), Cian Kelly 1-3, Conor Kelly 1-2, Martin O’Connell 0-2, Eoghan Moylan, David Blanchfield, Aaron Brennan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin North: Liam Dunne 0-6 (0-6f), Diarmuid Breslin 1-1, Cillian Hayes 0-2, Luke Swan 0-1.

St Kieran’s

1. Stephen Keoghan (Graigue/Ballycallan)

2. Darragh O’Keeffe (Dunnamaggin)
3. Padraig O’Neill (Young Irelands)
4. Jamie Young (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Conor Murphy (Bennettsbridge)
7. Killian Egan (Graigue/Ballycallan)

8. Martin O’Connell (Clara)
9. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

10. Eoghan Moylan (Dicksboro)
11. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Aaron Brennan (Graigue/Ballycallan)

13. Ciaran Brennan (Bennettsbridge)
14. Conor Hoban (Dunnamaggin)
15. Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Subs

17. Cian Kelly (James Stephens) for Hoban (16)
18. Darragh Maher (Freshford) for Corcoran (51)

Dublin North

1. John Sammon (Parnells)

2. Tom Cullen (Oliver Plunkett’s)
3. Eoin Carney (Erins Isle)
4. Sam Beirnes (St Peregrines)

5. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)
6. Conor Scully (Oliver Plunkett’s)
7. Matt Barr (St Brigid’s)

8. Darragh Power (Fingallions)
9. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcilles)

10. Darragh McLoughney (St Sylvesters)
11. Mark Sweeney (St Vincent’s)
12. Ben McSweeney (Oliver Plunkett’s)

13. Diarmuid Breslin (St Brigid’s)
14. Luke Swan (Castleknock)
15. Liam Dunne (Raheny)

Subs

20. Liam Foley (St Slyvester’s) for McSweeney (36)
22. Cillian Hayes (Oliver Plunkett’s) for Sweeney (38)
18. David Bohan (Castleknock) for Power (38)
16. Shane O’Leary (St Vincent’s) for Beirnes (52)

Referee: Alan Doheny (Castletown)

