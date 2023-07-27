After 600+ appearances and 200+ goals, Eoin Doyle announces his retirement

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC striker Eoin Doyle announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, citing “personal reasons” as he called time on a career which spanned Ireland, Scotland and England.

Doyle, 35, spent the final 18 months of his career at Richmond Park, scoring 18 goals in 63 appearances for the Saints.

Advertisement

In total, his career CV included more than 600 appearances and 200 goals across 12 senior clubs.

That included spells with both Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland before moving cross-channel where he lined out for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership and Cardiff City in the English Championship among others.

In the final years of his career, the Dubliner was named EFL League Two Player of the Year in 2019/20 while at Swindon Town, where he fired the Robins to the league title and promotion as well as collecting the Golden Boot.

He continued his impressive goalscoring form following a move to Bolton Wanderers, and helped them to gain promotion back to League One in 2020/21, before he returned to Dublin and St Pat’s in January 2022.

“He has had a fantastic career,” Pats boss Jon Daly said on Thursday. “It’s been a privilege to coach and manage him.

“Eoin has been a great example to the young players in what it takes to be a professional footballer with his daily habits.

“Eoin consistently scored goals at all of his clubs and has had an excellent career, we’d all like to wish him well. I’ve no doubt he will be successful in whatever path he chooses to go down.”