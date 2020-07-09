This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish striker Doyle on the move after leading Swindon Town to promotion

Bolton Wanderers have made an offer that’s ‘very hard to turn down,’ says Swindon boss Richie Wellens.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 1,720 Views 2 Comments
Eoin Doyle (centre) scored 26 goals in 28 appearances to help Swindon Town win the League Two title.
Eoin Doyle (centre) scored 26 goals in 28 appearances to help Swindon Town win the League Two title.
HE WAS THE star of their promotion-winning campaign, but Eoin Doyle won’t be going to League One with Swindon Town next season.

Swindon manager Richie Wellens has said that Doyle is on the verge of signing a three-year deal with Bolton Wanderers, who were recently relegated to League Two.

The Irish striker enjoyed a remarkable season with Swindon, scoring 26 goals in 28 games to help them win the League Two title.

However, after receiving an offer from Bolton that Wellens says Swindon were unable to match, the 32-year-old Dubliner rejected a contract extension at the County Ground.

“The money Bolton are throwing around for a player of his age, and a three-year deal at that, we couldn’t get to that,” Wellens told BBC Radio Wiltshire. “I believe Doyley’s had a medical at Bolton, In fact, I’m surprised they’ve not released it yet.”

Doyle had initially joined Swindon on loan from fellow League Two side Bradford City last August. He was briefly recalled by Bradford in January, before returning to Swindon for an undisclosed fee on a deal that lasted until the end of the season.

In attempting to wish him well for the next phase of his career, Wellens also made a gratuitous reference to Doyle’s involvement with a Bradford side that suffered relegation from League One in 2019.

He said: “We’re moving up a level and it looks like a parting of the ways, and we wish him well. He’s been fantastic for this club. He’s done great for us, just as we’ve done great for him. He suited the way we played.

“But when you get to Eoin’s age and a three-year deal is put in your lap, it’s very hard to turn down. The last time he played in League One, he got relegated.”

Bolton Wanderers are aiming for a swift return to League One under new manager Ian Evatt, who has taken over after recently guiding Barrow back to the Football League for the first time in 48 years.

Related Read

08.07.20 FAI begin eligibility process after Ogbene expresses desire to represent Ireland

Doyle looks set to replace compatriot Daryl Murphy, who has been linked with a return to hometown club Waterford. The 37-year-old former Ireland international scored eight times in 24 League One appearances for Bolton during the 2019-20 season. 

About the author
Paul Dollery
