Friday 13 December, 2019
All-Ireland winning captain added to Tipperary hurling management team

Eoin Kelly will serve as selector for Liam Sheedy while Eamon O’Shea will take up the role of Performance Director.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 13 Dec 2019, 4:00 PM
Eoin Kelly is coming on board as a selector with Tipperary.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain Eoin Kelly has been added to the Tipperary senior hurling management team and will serve as a selector for Liam Sheedy in 2020. 

Kelly, who captained the Premier County to All-Ireland glory in 2010, was part of the Tipperary backroom team for the 2019 season as a free-taking coach.

Having been involved in their Liam MacCarthy triumph, he now moves into the management team where he will work alongside Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Eoin going back many years,” said Tipp boss Sheedy following the appointment. 

“He brings a huge amount of experience to the management team and I am thrilled to have him on board.”

Additionally, former Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea will be taking up the role of Performance Director with the 2019 All-Ireland SHC champions.

O’Shea comes into the new position after previously coming on board with the Tipp backroom team in a support role earlier this year.

“Eamon played a pivotal role ensuring the team was successful in 2019,” said Sheedy, “and he is hugely respected within the group.

“His new role will give him the scope to be of even greater benefit to the panel in 2020.”

