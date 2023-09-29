Derry duo and Rossie nominated for Young Footballer of the Year

FOR THE SECOND year running, Derry’s Ethan Doherty had been included in the shortlist for the PwC GAA-GPA Young Footballer of the Year.

He is joined by his county team mate Eoin McEvoy, who was competing in school’s football only last year for St Mary’s Magherafelt, and Roscommon’s new goalkeeping sensation, Conor Carroll.

Doherty was once again an important part of the Derry team machine and had a sparkling campaign, including scoring a goal 45 seconds into their league win over Meath. He went straight back into the Derry team as soon as he was finished with his club, Glen, who successfully defended the Derry title before winning the Ulster title and losing the All-Ireland final in controversial circumstances to Kilmacud Crokes.

Eoin McEvoy’s inclusion in Derry teams at full-back, despite his youth, has allowed Brendan Rogers to move to midfield, where he has flourished enough to make the shortlist of the Footballer of the Year.

Carroll has proved himself to be a superb acquisition by Roscommon. He had previously played for Pádraic Joyce with the Galway U20s, and plays for the Oranmore-Maree club. However, he is a nephew of Roscommon county board chairman Brian Carroll and proved himself to be a top-class operator in an important season for Davy Burke’s side.

No player from either Derry or Roscommon has ever won the award before. The award will be based on a vote exclusively taken by inter-county players.