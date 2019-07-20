This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Morgan: 'Crazy' World Cup triumph doesn’t feel like a fair result

The England captain is slightly uncomfortable with the nature of his side’s victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,814 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4732596
Eoin Morgan celebrates England's World Cup win.
Eoin Morgan celebrates England's World Cup win.
Eoin Morgan celebrates England's World Cup win.

ENGLAND’S DRAMATIC CRICKET World Cup final victory over New Zealand does not feel like a fair result, according to Eoin Morgan.

The showpiece at Lord’s went down to a super over, after Ben Stokes had inadvertently deflected Martin Guptill’s throw out for a boundary to keep England’s chances of victory alive.

Stokes and Jos Buttler then amassed 15 runs in the additional over, a total which was matched by New Zealand, but an incredible contest was settled in England’s favour courtesy of Morgan’s side hitting more boundaries throughout their innings.

And Morgan conceded he has still not quite been able to make sense of the triumph, and is slightly troubled by winning in such a manner.

“I don’t think it’s fair to have a result like that when there’s very little between the sides,” Morgan told the Times.

“I don’t think there was one moment that you could say, ’That actually cost the game there’. It was quite balanced.

“I’m black and white. I’m normally going, ’I know. I was there, that happened’. [But] I can’t stick my finger on where the game was won and lost.

I’m not sure winning it makes it any easier. A little bit [troubled], because there’s no defining moment that you’d say: ‘Yes, we thoroughly deserved it.’ It’s just been crazy.

Morgan added he has been in contact with his Black Caps counterpart Kane Williamson, who shares his disbelief at how the final panned out.

“I spoke to Kane [Williamson] over the last couple of days on numerous occasions and none of us has come up with a rational explanation as to the various times we gave them the game and they gave it back to us,” Morgan added.

“Like me, he can’t get his head around everything.”

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, meanwhile, has no doubt the Black Caps – also runners up in the 2015 World Cup – will bounce back from the result, despite being “broken” at the moment.

“That’s the thing and it’s going to be so difficult for those guys,” McCullum told stuff.co.nz. “I was lucky enough to have a beer with them in the changing room and they were pretty broken, that’s for sure.

“They were also really proud of what they did and how well they played. Over the coming months and years, whilst it’s still raw now, they’ll understand just how magnificent that spectacle was.

“And for it to happen on the biggest of stages, to have played the hand that they played in that match is absolutely amazing.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie