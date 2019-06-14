Kilkenny's star goalkeeper returns to start for clash with Wexford

KILKENNY’S STAR GOALKEEPER Eoin Murphy returns to the starting side for tomorrow’s trip to face Wexford in the Leinster hurling championship.

Eoin Murphy back between the posts tomorrow night for Kilkenny. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Murphy has recovered from the knee injury he suffered in club action for Glenmore in April to be named between the posts by manager Brian Cody.

The 2016 and 2018 All-Star winning goalkeeper fractured a bone in his knee in that club match which has resulted in him missing Kilkenny’s Leinster campaign to date. Darren Brennan has deputised but he drops to the bench for tomorrow’s game in the only change from last Sunday’s loss to Galway in Nowlan Park.

Joey Holden, Cillian Buckley, Richie Hogan and Walter Walsh are all on the bench to ensure Kilkenny have a formidable range of replacements that they can call upon.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

9. Richie Leahy (River Inistioge)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

11. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

18. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

19. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

20. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

21. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

22. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

23. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

25. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

26. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

